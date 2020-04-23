COVID-19 putting MSU summer programs in jeopardy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) –This is the time of year when many kids start deciding which summer camps they will choose.

COVID-19 is challenging how camps will possibly open in just a few short months, leaving those summer programs in jeopardy.

Mississippi State University hosts a variety of opportunities for current and potential students.

The University’s Chief Communication Officer, Sid Salter, said this pandemic continues to change how the university operates and the people who will soon fill up classrooms.

“Its had an impact on those on campus who provide the staffing for these camps and its obviously affected the most important person to Mississippi State and that’s our students and our future students and their families,” said Salter.

Salter saix summer programs for students is very important to the university and for potential students looking for the right college.

“It hurts us in future recruiting efforts and you know you got young people coming in here you know as young as 10-years-old and so it’s important,” said Salter. “And we value the camps both for the knowledge that’s imparted particularly on the academic side but also the experience.”

Salter said many programs have been canceled and the possibility of some programs going virtual, is still up in the air.

“While a virtual experience would be better than nothing,” said Salter. “It’s not fair to the young person or to the families who is paying to attend these camps to try to do it virtually but if we are forced to moving forward just as we’ve been able to successfully develop an online delivery of academic content then we will certainly expand.”