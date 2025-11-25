CPD holds Citizen Police Academy Graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department held its Citizen Police Academy Graduation.

30 citizens graduated and got to see hands-on what police experience day-to-day in this 6-week program.

Family and friends came out to support the graduates.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says that this was an eye-opening experience for citizens, senior citizens, and the city council, and they learned a lot from the class.

“That says that the people understand what we’re trying to do, and our relationship with the community is building. That’s what it’s all about – building relationships with our community,” said Daughtry.

“I learned that it is a very tough position to have. The officers have to make split decisions based on someone’s life. They’re always thinking ahead of the game. I was really surprised on the ride-along with the many breaks the citizens do have, and they don’t realize the breaks that they do have. There is a lot of reasons that they could be stopped or be ticketed for whatever reason. But the officers give them warnings and communicate with them. They talk to them, let them know what they’ve done wrong, ask them to straighten up, have a nice day, and I did not see them disrespect anyone,” said participant Lillian Daughtry.

The class is free, and the next class will be in February.

