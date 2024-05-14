Crash on Natchez Trace kills one, seriously injures two others

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning collision on the Natchez Trace claimed the life of one person Saturday. Two others were seriously injured.

Prentiss County Coroner Greg Sparks told WCBI News the accident happened near mile marker 285 on the Trace. It was between 4 and 5 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved. One driver was pulling a boat.

One victim died at the scene of the accident. Two people were airlifted to area hospitals.

The park rangers are investigating the accident. Sparks said any further information, including the names of those in the accident, will come from the Natchez Trace park rangers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X