Crawford community joins in on honoring Breast Cancer Awareness

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – While we are in the middle of October, communities around the world are celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness in the best way they can.

Those in Crawford made sure to represent with their Breast Cancer Awareness Month event.

Community members of Crawford wanted to ensure and chime in to honor the month of October in pink.

The Crawford Mayoral Health Council hosted the Breast Cancer Awareness Month event at the Community Park.

“We come out trying to show people love and show them what we are all about and stuff,” West Malone Jr said. “I have a family member going through the cancer process, but she is doing pretty good. I thank the good Lord, and I hope many more come out and participate with us, to let them know we are trying to get our town on board and try to get everything on board.”

Survivors got gifts and were honored throughout the event with a walk from all attendees.

Free refreshments were given out, and guest speakers had the opportunity to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Mayor Joyce Lowery said it’s always important to honor the resilience of survivors in the community.

“Our basic reason is just to show love,” Lowery said. “Show love to people. We are all going through something, but we want breast cancer survivors to know that we are there. It takes prayer and communication, and we want to be that type of town that shows we love our community.”

There were also health vendors available for those who needed them.

“It makes me feel great to bond with people,” Lowery said. “I have family that are survivors and I am so proud but I also have loved ones that have gone on. So it is so important to me to try to reach out to the ones that are still here and to remember the ones that are gone.”

The Crawford Mayoral Health Council said they will continue to spread awareness in the community.

