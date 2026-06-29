Creating a Vision of Hope for Macon

MACON, Miss., (WCBI) — Substance Abuse is something that affects many families directly or indirectly.

A nonprofit organization in Macon wants people to know that if you’re seeking help there’s a place you can turn.

What started as a dream is now a reality.

John Conner, Selethia Malone and Adolphus Gillespie opened Vision of Hope as a way to give hope to those who are suffering from narcotics and alcohol abuse.

The recovery center held its grand opening Saturday, June 28, in Macon.

“Vision of Hope is a dream that I had, mayor gave us a chance to put it in perspective and put it out in the public for the community so people can come and get help,” said Conner, the president of Vision of Hope.

Selethia Malone says they want it to be a place for people to receive the help that they need.

“There are individuals that are struggling in silence and they need to know that they’re not alone so we’re here to bridge the gap to resources and other ways to help individuals that need help,” said Malone, the vice president of Vision of Hope.

Adolphus Gillespie says they also want to work with Noxubee County and the surrounding municipalities to help their repeat offenders create a new path, taking them out of the system and rehabilitating them.

“To be able to do some re-entry programs and cognitive intervention and stuff like that to help the individual change the way they think, so they can change the way they act,” said Gillespie.

They all say that this is just the beginning and they want to expand and become bigger as they progress.”

For more information on the center, contact Joe Conner or Selethia Malone.

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