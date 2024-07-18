Crews install safety measures at Hughes Roads railroad crossing

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A railroad crossing in Lowndes County that has seen its share of crashes, near misses, and a few tragedies will now be a lot safer.

Crews have been installing signal lights and a crossing gate at the railroad crossing at Hughes and Frisco Roads in Lowndes County.

Over the years, there have been numerous incidents involving trains and vehicles at the crossing, including several that resulted in injuries, and at least one death.

District 4 Supervisor Jeff Smith has been working for at least the past 4 years to have a level crossing with safety measures put in.

The effort has involved members of the Legislature, the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Lowndes County, and the railroad.

Smith is glad to see the teamwork pay off.

“It’s a team effort. It’s a team effort to get things of this nature accomplished, and we want to continue to work with those agencies to make sure we secure other railroad crossings that are in need of being able to have that same protection and security,” said Smith.

Work was expected to be finished on July 18, and the crossing gate should be in operation soon.

