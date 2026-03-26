Crime Stoppers and Tupelo police in search of multiple credit card fraud suspect

Credit Card Fraud (Pic 1)

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TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Tupelo Police Department need help identifying suspects involved in multiple cases of Credit Card Fraud.

According to the agency, the cases occurred in and around Tupelo on Friday, March 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS or download the P3 Tip App.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 cash for a tip that leads to an arrest, and you can remain anonymous.

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