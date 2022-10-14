DA Scott Colom nominated for federal judge position by President Biden

GOLDEN TRIANGLE AREA, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle area District Attorney Scott Colom is nominated to become a federal judge.

President Biden made the announcement late this afternoon.

The judicial position would be for the United States District Court in the Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford.

Colom has been the district attorney for the 16th Judicial District since 2016.

He’s also been a city prosecutor in Columbus and Municipal Court Judge in Aberdeen.

The President nominates federal judges but they must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. No word on when a confirmation hearing might be scheduled.

