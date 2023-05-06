Dachshund derby raises funds for humane society

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Hundreds of people were placing bets of their own in the Cotton District

to see who would be the winner of the Starkville Derby

Over 130 wiener dogs raced in Saturday’s event.

People were able to enter raffle giveaways, enjoy food, and spend time with their furry friends.

Dog mom, Sydney Patrick, and her dachshund Winston took the gold for their race.

She says how they trained for the competition.

” I had a friend and a lot of coworkers help me with their bigger dogs and he can keep up with Labradoodles and Bernese mountain dogs so I had a lot of high standards he would beat the small dogs,” said Patrick.

All funds for the Dachshund Dash went to the Okibbeha County Humane Society.

