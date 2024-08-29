Daily rain chance into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The humidity is back, but so is the rain chance. Expect at least some rain in the area over the next 5-7 days.

THURSDAY: After yesterday’s scorcher (101° in Columbus), we’ll see highs back in the mid 90s today but with increased humidity. Heat indicies will range between 103-108 degrees for most, and a heat advisory has been issued. There will be isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon & evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Any storms will weaken after 8-10p, leaving a dry but warm/humid overnight with lows in the 70s.

FRIDAY: More of the same! Variably cloudy with highs in the low 90s and isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon & early evening.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: While coverage may vary day-to-day Saturday – Monday, expect a few showers and storms each afternoon. Heat levels will be near “normal” – near 90 degrees with overnight lows around 70°.