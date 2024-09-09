Dak Prescott becomes highest paid quarterback in NFL history

Photo Credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Hours before the Cowboys’ season opener at the Browns, quarterback Dak Prescott and Dallas reached an agreement on a contract extension. The former Mississippi State quarterback signed a four-year, $240 million deal.

The contract extension makes Prescott the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history at $60 million a year. The deal keeps Prescott in Dallas through 2028.

The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17 in their season opener.