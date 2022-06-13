Dangerous heat starts the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – High pressure brings plenty of sun and dangerous heat to the region this week. Storm chances may increase and back off the heat levels toward mid-week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values may surpass 110 degrees for many hours, and excessive heat warnings/heat advisories remain in effect. Limit outdoor activities if possible, and remain aware of heat exhaustion symptoms.

TUESDAY: Expect more hazy sunshine and highs in the middle 90s with limited to no rain chance. Once again, heat indices may exceed 110 degrees in spots.

MID-WEEK: At least some potential for afternoon or early evening storms will increase for Wednesday & Thursday, but before any storm forms, highs will still soar into the 90s.

WEEKEND: Rain chances will back off Friday as highs stay in the lower and middle 90s. While highs will likely still touch 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday, there remains decent hope of a front bringing a reprieve in at least the sweltering humidity. Stay tuned!