Davis named SEC Coach of the Year

Birmingham, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards Tuesday.

Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis earned SEC Coach of the Year honors and Tennessee’s Grant Williams was selected the SEC Player of the Year by the league’s coaches. LSU’s Skylar Mays earned SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year; Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year; South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett was voted SEC Sixth Man of the Year; and LSU’s Tremont Waters and Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans were named the SEC Co-Defensive Players of the Year.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

A complete list of the 2019 SEC Men’s Basketball postseason awards follows:

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Terence Davis, Ole Miss

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard, Florida

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Naz Reid, LSU

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky