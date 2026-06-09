Deadline for financial assistance on damage from Winter Storm Fern tomorrow

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – An important deadline is coming up tomorrow.

If you experienced damage from Winter Storm Fern, June 10th is the deadline to apply for financial assistance.

The storm impacted parts of Mississippi at the beginning of this year, from January 23 through January 27.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, more than 84,000 Mississippians registered for assistance, and over $126 million has been distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program.

Residents who have not yet applied for assistance are encouraged to do so.

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