deadlines to be mindful of for absentee voters in upcoming election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – If you need to vote absentee for August 5’s Legislative Special Primary Election, there are a couple of deadlines to be mindful of.

The last day to vote in-person absentee is next Saturday, August 2.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day on Tuesday, August 5.

County Circuit Clerk’s offices will be open this Saturday, June 26, and next Saturday, August 2, from 8 am until Noon to accommodate in-person absentee voting.

If you have any questions, contact your Circuit Clerk’s office or the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.