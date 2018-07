The Carr Fire is pictured burning out of control in the Redding area of Northern California, July 26, 2018.

Tens of thousands were evacuated as the Carr Fire roared into the outskirts of Redding, in Shasta County. As of Sunday, July 29, approximately 90,000 acres had been burned and more than 600 buildings and structures destroyed or damaged. At least five people were dead, including two firefighters, a woman and her two great-grandchildren, ages four and five.