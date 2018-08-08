Defendant in homicide case points to alleged prosecutor’s misconduct

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused in a high profile north Mississippi homicide is accusing a prosecutor of misconduct and appealing a judge’s ruling.

Attorneys for Quinton Tellis says a Panola County judge applied the wrong legal standard and should have analyzed whether the district attorney broke professional rules.

Tellis claims DA John Champion tried to intimidate or coach testimony from an inmate who was jailed with Tellis and hurt his case.

Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014. She was found in a burning car and later died.

The first murder trial ended in a hung jury. Tellis is scheduled for a retrial.