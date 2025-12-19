Defense technology company puts down roots in Lowndes Co.

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION (WCBI) – A defense technology company is putting down roots in Lowndes County.

The Golden Triangle Development Link announced Friday that Firehawk Aerospace is to acquire the former Nammo Talley facility in Crawford.

This move will expand Firehawk’s manufacturing capacity, with future hopes of working towards full-rate production of the rocket systems.

The purchase includes the facility and a 20-year lease on 636 acres.

