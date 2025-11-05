Democratic gains statewide and runoffs locally after Tuesday’s Special Election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Special Elections don’t usually draw large numbers, but that was not the case for Noxubee County. More than 2,800 people cast votes in the Sheriff and Coroner races. While the turnout was good, there was still no winner in either race, and both will be headed to runoffs.

SHERIFF

Tedrick Liddell: 1097

Dontevis Smith: 1059

Ernest Eichelberger: 516

Douglas Triplett: 139

Smith and Liddell will face each other in a runoff

CORONER

Montrell Rucker: 1260

Diana Hughes Stevenson: 808

Kimberly Lewis: 601

Shanice McCloud: 100

Rucker and Hughes Stevenson go to a runoff

Statewide, redistricting as a result of a 2022 lawsuit resulted in 14 elections, but half of those were either decided in primaries or only had one candidate qualify for the spot. That left six seats in the State Senate and one in the State House of Representatives up for grabs Tuesday.

That House seat was District 22, which covers parts of Chickasaw, Clay, and Monroe Counties. That race flipped District 22 for the Democratic Party with Justin Crosby defeating the incumbent Jon Lancaster.

MS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – DIST. 22

Justin Crosby (D): 2767

Jon Lancaster (R) (i): 2477

Elsewhere across the state Democrats picked up two seats in the Senate; District 2, which covers parts of DeSoto and Tunica Counties, and District 45, which covers parts of Forrest and Lamar Counties. Even with the gains, the Republican Party still enjoys a majority in the upper chamber, but it no longer has a super majority.

There were a couple of local races of note in the WCBI viewing area. In Montgomery County, Nora Dunn won the District 5 seat on the Winona Montgomery County School District Board, and Kevin Carnathan took the District 1 seat on the Grenada County School Board.

