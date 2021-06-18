Mayor transition and inauguration plans in Columbus are underway

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Columbus is one day closer to welcoming a new mayor for the first time in 15 years.

Keith Gaskin’s campaign team says the transition process started just 2 hours after the election finished.

Inauguration planning began Thursday.

WCBI spoke with the city’s spokesperson and members of Gaskin’s team about how the process is going.

“We’re very pleased with how the transition is going so far” says Columbus’ spokesperson Joe Dillon. “Mayor (Robert) Smith asked us immediately after the election was over to worked closely and tightly with everyone.”

“It will not look like previous inaugurations” says Keith Gaskin’s Campaign Manager Bennett Windham. “There have been a few phrases that have we have come to live by in the Gaskin campaign. One is ‘get to work’. The other one and the main one is going to be unity.”

Gaskin officially takes office July 1st.