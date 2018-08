LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An area woman is shining on the Lee County Sheriff’s Department’s wanted list.

This woman, who is possibly going by the name Diamond Shaunell Johnson, faces three Fraudulently Obtaining Goods charges.

Deputies are asking for information about Johnson and your help finding her.

No other information was released about the alleged crimes.

If you know this woman, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.