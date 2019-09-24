Deputies continue to investigate Choctaw County shooting

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a Choctaw County shooting continues.

Deputies said the shooting happened on L Ashford Road, just off Highway 15, Monday night.

Chief Deputy Lee Upchurch said one victim remains in a Jackson hospital and the other was treated and released from the hospital.

Monday evening, family members told WCBI one of the victims was in critical condition.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the case.

No one has been arrested, as investigators search for a suspect.