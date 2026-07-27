DeSoto County judge to be the newest member of MS Supreme Court

SOUTHAVEN/JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A DeSoto County judge will be the newest member of the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Celeste Embrey Wilson of Southaven to fill the Northern District 3, Place 1 seat formerly held by Justice Robert Chamberlin.

Chamberlin resigned to take a seat on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Wilson is currently a Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial District, and has served as the County Court Judge for DeSoto County.

She has also served as an Assistant District Attorney in the 17th Judicial District.

Judge Wilson’s term will begin August First and continue until a special election is held.

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