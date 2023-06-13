Digital Sales Specialist (DSS)

Department: Sales

Reports to: General Sales Manager & General Manager

Job Description

The DSS will cultivate new business, grow existing business and work as a team leader with seasoned marketing Account Executives who attain results for their clients by recommending solutions that combine traditional and digital media. You have full access to a suite of ‘ChartLocal Digital Marketing Services’ as well as “Television Station Digital Assets” in order to achieve digital revenue goals.

WCBI Digital Services include:

Website Services: Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates & Maintenance

Content Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Email/Text, Video Production, Graphic Design, etc.

Advertising Services: SEM/PPC, Targeted Display, OTT/CTV, YouTube, Social Media Advertising

Software Services: Contesting, Business Listings Management, Reputation Management, Conversion SAAS

Television Station Digital Assets include:

News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

OTT/CTV App on Roku/Amazon/Apple: Streaming TV ads, Native Advertising

Daily Email Newsletter: Display Ads, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

Non-Traditional: Event Marketing, Outside Media Partnerships, etc

As a Digital Sales Specialist, you will generate business on your own, as well support other team members to help them close more digital business. The expectation will be to “lead with digital” by identifying “digital pain points” for prospects and offering solution based marketing to help the prospects improve their business. We’re counting on your local business relationships and knowledge of digital marketing solutions to succeed in this role.

The ideal candidate will have a strong marketing and/or sales background. The expectation will be to take a consultative selling approach to help businesses grow their business. The ideal candidate will also have experience securing relationships with franchise organizations and multi-location businesses.

During the interview process, we will be evaluating quantifiable evidence of sales success as well as examples demonstrating digital marketing knowledge. Knowing the many marketing products and how they work together to create a strategy is paramount to the candidate’s success.

If this describes you and you’re looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent and make an impact on business and your own career, the role of a Digital Sales Specialist is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

HOW TO APPLY:

Download Application Here

If you’re interested, please email your resume or linkedin profile to employment@wcbi.com