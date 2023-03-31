Discovery Center raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Over 3 million child abuse cases are reported yearly in the United States, and The Starkville Oktibbeha School District Discovery Center plans to raise awareness here in Mississippi.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Discovery Center is kicking things off with a pinwheel ceremony.

The pinwheel represents a child’s whimsical innocence and reminds adults that if they see something, say something.

“We want people to see these and remember how important our children are and how important a whimsical childhood is, and it is our duty to do all we can to protect them and allow them to have those experiences,” said Dr. Brandi Burton, Director of the Discovery Center.

The Discovery Center website has a list of events that will take place this month to bring awareness to Child Abuse.

