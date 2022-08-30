Drier air on the way, more pleasant feels ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the work week will be characterized by falling humidity and pleasant overnights.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air arrives and gives the heat a more tolerable feel. Highs will still reach the low 90s, but overnight lows will dip into the 60s!

FRIDAY: Clouds will begin to increase by afternoon as moisture slowly returns to the region. A late-day shower or two is possible, but no washouts are expected.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be possible each day with highs falling back into the 80s. It’s too early to tell the exact timing of the rainfall, so stay tuned for further updates regarding area football games.