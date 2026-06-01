Drier for mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A little bit more rain before drier days are going to be in the forecast for mid-week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue through the rest of the evening, with a Level 2 – Slight risk for strong to severe weather. If storm cells become strong enough, damaging wind will be the strongest threat. Overnight lows will be warm, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: A few isolated showers through the morning. Otherwise, clouds will gradually begin clearing throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will be toasty, in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be a bit more tolerable, in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: It is going to be a nice day. A High pressure will be moving South, helping to clear out any chances for rain and heavy clouds. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s in the afternoons. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.