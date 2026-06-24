Driver charged in fatal Jackson hit-and-run

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Jackson police announced a woman turned herself in to authorities in connection with a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident occurred on Maddox Road on June 17, 2026.

According to police, Christopher Scott Dunn, 47, was walking on Maddox Road, pushing his moped, when he was struck from behind. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the driver, who was identified as Myeisha A. Collins, stayed at the scene temporarily and fled before emergency personnel arrived.

Investigators said Collins turned herself in on June 18, 2026, and was charged with (felony) leaving the scene of an accident. Her vehicle was recovered at a relative’s home and towed to the Mobile Crime Lab to be processed.

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