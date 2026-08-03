Golden Triangle Waste Services to increase fee in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County’s garbage bill is going up, but county residents won’t be paying more, at least for the time being.

At this morning’s meeting, Lowndes County Supervisors were informed that Golden Triangle Waste Services, the company the county contracts with for garbage pick-up, will be increasing their fee to the county from $11.16 per customer to $12.16 per customer.

That does not mean that the county will automatically raise its rates.

Supervisors passed a rate increase in 2023 from $12 per customer to $15. That made it possible for the county to absorb potential rate increases by GTWS.

So, for now, the board decided to leave residents’ rates the same.

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