Drivers to expect a closure on Steens-Vernon Road in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some drivers in Lowndes County will need to plan for an alternate route tomorrow.
A portion of Steens-Vernon Road will be closed in the morning for repairs.
The section of the road between the Post Office and Steens Supertte will be closed from 10 am until 1 pm, weather permitting, to make those repairs.
The area will be closed to all through traffic, and there are no posted detours.
It is expected to reopen once repairs are complete.