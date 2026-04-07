Drivers to expect a closure on Steens-Vernon Road in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some drivers in Lowndes County will need to plan for an alternate route tomorrow.

A portion of Steens-Vernon Road will be closed in the morning for repairs.

The section of the road between the Post Office and Steens Supertte will be closed from 10 am until 1 pm, weather permitting, to make those repairs.

The area will be closed to all through traffic, and there are no posted detours.

It is expected to reopen once repairs are complete.

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