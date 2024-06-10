Drop in humidity…Rise in temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – An early week front brought in much drier air for the beginning of the week. Temperatures are going to be on the rise through the week and into the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Dry air and a clear sky will allow for a truly pleasant night. Temperatures will be mild, in the lower 60s.

TUES/WED: Not much changing in terms of conditions compared to Monday. High temperatures will be back in the middle 80s. Clear sky will stick around! Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Here is where we will start to have some changes. The most noticeable…high temperatures are heading into the lower 90s. This will be the beginning to a trend of HOT temperatures through the weekend. Start preparing for extra layers of sunscreen and more water intake to stay hydrated.