Dry as a bone next week as temperatures warm up
SATURDAY: Afternoon highs will climb only into the low 60s as persistent heavy cloud cover remains over northeastern Mississippi and western Alabama. Steady rainfall will persist through the morning before tapering off in most areas around lunchtime. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s overnight.
SUNDAY: An instant boost in temperature awaits as the skies dry and just a bit more sunshine arrives. Afternoon temperatures will sit in the upper 60s while lows will increase slightly to around 50. No rain is expected Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The lack of major rain chances through next Friday provides a big break from the more active pattern of the past few weeks. Highs will climb into the mid 70s by next Wednesday as more sunshine takes hold in the area. Lows remain in the 40s early next week before climbing into the upper 50s by overnight Thursday.