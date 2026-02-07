Dry Weekend, Warmer Temps Come Sunday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A dry cold front will continue to move south this evening bringing breezy conditions tonight, and cooler temperatures for Saturday.

TONIGHT: This evening and early tonight will bring some breezy conditions with wind gusts approaching 15-20 mph at times. Otherwise look for only a few clouds with lows dropping down near freezing.

SATURDAY: A much cooler day compared to the great weather we experienced on Friday. Mostly sunny skies will be in play, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Temperatures begin to trend warmer starting on Sunday! Highs will reach the low 60s with increasing cloud cover. An early look for the start of next week has afternoon highs reaching right around 70!