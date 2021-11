Duncan Hill Water Association under boil water notice

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some residents in Calhoun County are going to need to take extra precautions with their water.

A boil water notice has been issued for members of the Duncan Hill Water Association who live between County Road 419 at the intersection of Highway 8 to County Road 420. And on Highway 8 from the Intersection of County Road 420 to the Derma City Limits.