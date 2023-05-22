Early morning fire in Columbus claims lives of woman, pets

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation into a deadly early morning fire in Columbus continues.

Firefighters were called to a camper park on Lincoln Road at about 5:30 a.m.

The camper was engulfed in flames when the firemen arrived.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said a woman and her two pets died in the blaze.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the victim was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for identification.

