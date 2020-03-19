East Mississippi Electric Power Association closing offices to walk-ins

PRESS RELEASE — With the health and safety of members, employees and the community as top priority, East Mississippi Electric Power Association offices will be closed to walk-ins effective at noon, Thursday, March 19, until further notice. Drive-up windows will remain open.

As a business providing an essential service to the community, EMEPA employees are prepared and will continue to provide reliable electric service during this time. Additionally, EMEPA asks that the public maintain a safe distance from crews working to continue bringing reliable electric service to more than 37,000 homes and business in East Mississippi.

EMEPA offers numerous alternative payment options, such as:

Pay by draft

Pay online

Pay by kiosk

Pay by phone

Pay by app

Pay by text

Pay by mail

Please visit EMEPA.com or call 601-581-8600 for additional instruction and information on each available payment option.

EMEPA encourages employees and the community to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for preventative actions to help prevent the spread of the disease.

EMEPA will continue to follow recommendations by the CDC and the Mississippi State Department of Health to make decisions about reopening offices.

For additional information, please visit EMEPA.com or call 601-581-8600.