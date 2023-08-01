East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department gets new truck

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department is retiring its 19-year-old fire truck for a new one.

The new fire truck was paid for by county funds to upgrade Oktibbeha’s fire services.

Patrick Warren is the Fire Coordinator of Oktibbeha County, and he said the custom firefighting cab will be greatly appreciated.

“For this truck is replacing the ’04 model truck. And this truck is a little bit different than our other trucks. This is a custom cab truck. This is only the second truck in the county that is a custom cab. This truck right here will give us 20 years of service. The gentlemen and women out here in East Oktibbeha County are proud to get this truck because it’s going to do tremendous for this county,” said Warren.

The unveiling of the truck will begin August 1 at 6 p.m. at the East Oktibbeha Volunteer Fire Department

