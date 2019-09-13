Eddie Money, “Two Tickets to Paradise” singer, has died at age 70

Eddie Money performs during the “Fox & Friends” All American Concert Series outside Fox studios on June 7, 2013, in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Eddie Money, the singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” died Friday at the age of 70, his family confirmed to CBS News. The rock star’s death came less than a month after he revealed he had esophageal cancer.

Publicist Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying Money died peacefully Friday morning. In 1987, Money received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

