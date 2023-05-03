Education, leadership, mentoring featured at State of the Region meeting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Business and community leaders throughout the area were given proven tips on ways to prepare future leaders for success.

It was part of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi’s “State of the Region”.

New Albany High School Senior Alea Hudson moderated a panel discussion on Girl’s Leadership. Hudson said it wasn’t until she became involved in, Junior Aldermen, through her school, that she broke out of her shyness and found her true calling.

“In that program, you serve under the Board of Aldermen, attend board meetings, assist in the planning of events, sit and speak with the mayor,” Hudson said.

Hudson said her interest in politics was sparked through the Junior Aldermen program, and she plans on pursuing political science-related degrees after ICC.

“After that, the ultimate dream and I’m saying it here first is to be America’s first black female president,” Hudson said.

The women’s program coordinator with the Lighthouse Foundation was also part of the leadership panel. Lanay Williams said strategic partnerships among schools, nonprofits, and businesses help students see their leadership potential. She said mentors play a key role.

“We have to establish relationships, we built those, so we can help ensure the life of our children. We try to make it intentional, we go to schools twice a week to catch up on kids, their teachers, and get information about what they’re doing and how they’re doing,” Williams said.

As a Lee County Supervisor and a realtor, Wesley Webb said partnerships like those highlighted at the State of the Region benefit everyone.

“We have great leadership in our area. You look at what CREATE is doing, with the Girl’s Leadership Panel and it’s going to keep getting better,” Webb said.

This year’s State of the Region was more than just a series of reports, it was a call to action, encouraging others to do what they can, where they are, to make a positive impact, especially in the lives of young people, the region’s future leaders.

The CREATE Foundation started the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi in 1995 to strengthen regional unity and cooperation.

