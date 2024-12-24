Elderly Aliceville, Ala woman killed in house fire

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – An elderly Pickens County, Alabama woman is dead after fire destroys her home.

Coroner Chad Harless says the fire happened just after 5 AM Monday on Valley View Road in Aliceville.

Neighbors heard a man screaming and called 911.

Investigators believe 86-year-old Alberta Blair’s disabled son was able to break out a window and escape the mobile home.

Blair was not able to make it out.

Her son was taken to an area hospital to be treated for burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.