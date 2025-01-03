Election match-ups begin taking shape in the city of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The race is on. Match-ups for city elections are beginning to take shape.

Thursday was the first day for qualifying for the 2025 Municipal Elections and the Columbus City Clerk was busy.

In Columbus, 2 candidates have qualified for the Mayor’s Race, longtime Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks and current Columbus City Councilman Stephen Jones.

2 other candidates have announced their intentions to run, but have not filed yet.

City Council races are beginning to shape up as well. Ward 1 Councilwoman Ethel Stewart has at least one opponent so far, retired truck driver and Army veteran Tommie Smith. Stewart has not filed her paperwork, but is expected to run for re-election.

Ward 2 could also be competitive. Laisha O’Neal and Roderick Smith have qualified to run against incumbent Joseph Mickens.

So far in Ward 3, only the incumbent, Rusty Greene, has qualified.

With sitting Councilman Stephen Jones in the Mayor’s race, Ward 5 is a wide-open race, but so far only only one candidate, Sedrick Foster, has qualified.

It’s a similar situation in Ward 6, where Councilwoman Jacqueline DiCicco has said she does not intend to run for re-election. Columbus businessman and former School Board member Jason Spears has filed his paperwork.

So far, no one has officially entered the Ward 4 race.

