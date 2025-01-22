Elementary school catches fire overnight in Pontotoc Co.

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)—This morning, January 22, an elementary school in Pontotoc County caught on fire overnight.

According to the Pontotoc City School District, the fire happened at D.T. Cox Elementary before it was quickly contained.

Now, the school will be closed today, January 22, to ensure the safety of students and allow for cleanup.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

If you have any questions, you can reach out to Emily Vandiver or Christy Suggs.

