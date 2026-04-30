End of week rain returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stalled front to our South will continue rain chances through the end of the week and into the earliest hours of the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Tonight, it will be dry but clouds will be moving back into NE MS and western AL. Because of the increase in clouds, temperatures tonight will be mild, in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and staying dry through the first half of the day. Temperatures in the afternoon will be cool compared to average. Only expecting highs in the middle to upper 60s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to move back in by late afternoon/early evening. The rain potential will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

WEEKEND: Earliest hours of Saturday morning may have a few lingering showers. Any leftover rain will dry out or push East into the rest of the morning. This will leave the rest of the weekend dry. Clouds will be slow to clear, but will allow sun to shine through. Sunday will be a gorgeous day to enjoy. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, with lows in the middle to upper 40s.