Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Greenville teen

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for a Greenville teenager.

Kamrone Lee, 16, was last seen Thursday at about 8:00 a.m. on Reed Road in Greenville.

- Advertisement -

He was wearing a white polo shirt, tan pants, black tennis shoes, and a red and gray jacket.

Lee is 5’9 and weighs 90 pounds. He has black, braided hair and brown eyes.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Kamrone Lee of Greenville, Washington County, MS.

Family members said Lee suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone knows where Kamrone Lee is, contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 662-334-4523.