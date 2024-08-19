Enjoyable weather for this week!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Sunday! The majority of Northeast Mississippi has thankfully avoided any storms this evening! The cold front responsible for the storms is actually what is providing us with some relief for the week. Here comes the cooler, drier weather for the upcoming work week!

TONIGHT: All Severe Thunderstorm Watches have expired, and we are not going to see any more storm development through the overnight hours. Temperatures will steady in the lower 70s tonight with everyone seeing a few passing clouds. It may still feel a tad muggy headed off to bed, but throughout the overnight hours, a dry air mass will rush behind the front that passed, taming that humidity by Monday.

MONDAY: Starting off the work week with really great weather! We will remain mostly clear tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Although we will be in the 90s, we will not have that pesky humidity to deal with. By Monday night, we will remain clear with temperatures falling in the upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will trend cooler by midweek with highs only in the upper 80s and overnight lows falling in the low to mid 60s! Staying mostly clear and noticeably less sticky for the week!