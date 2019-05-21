Ethridge Excellent In SEC Tournament Opener

HOOVER, Ala. (Ole Miss Athletics) – The No. 7 seeded Ole Miss Rebels escaped Tuesday’s single-elimination matchup with Missouri with a one-run victory, as dominant pitching and some quality defensive plays allowed the Rebels to hang on for a 2-1 win.

Ole Miss improves to 34-24 on the year and avenges a series loss earlier this year in Colombia, Missouri, in which the Tigers took two from the Rebels. The win on Tuesday ensures that Ole Miss will stick around in Hoover for at least the next two days, as the Rebels have now entered double-elimination play. Next up on the schedule will be a matchup against second-seeded Arkansas in Wednesday’s game two.

Will Ethridge was fantastic from the start, going 7.0 innings en route to earning his sixth win of the season and improving to 6-6 on the year. He allowed seven hits, but limited any significantly damaging ones with just one run allowed on a two-out double in the second inning. He finished the day with six strikeouts and zero walks.

Ryan Olenek , too, turned in his second dominant pitching effort in as many games, earning his second career save after he recorded his first just last game against Tennessee. The combined effort of Ethridge, Tyler Myers , and Olenek limited the Tigers to just one run on seven hits and one Rebel error.

Ole Miss advances to play the No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks in tomorrow’s second game of the day. The Rebels defeated the then-No. 8 ranked Razorbacks two games to one in a three-game series in Fayetteville earlier this year.