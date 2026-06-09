Eupora makes advancements to improve sewer system infrastructure

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Eupora is working to improve its infrastructure.

For the past eight months, the city has been making advancements to its sewer system, starting with some of the oldest parts of the city.

Today, work officially started in a neighborhood on Autumn Drive.

The subdivision will get a completely new sewer line.

City leaders said that in the past, residents would have slow drainage in their homes from the sewer not flowing properly.

And as workers complete the project, there will still be one lane open for drivers in the area.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News at 6 to learn more.

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