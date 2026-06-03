Extra Table Feeds to kick off inaugural Good on the Go Tour

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – FeedingAmerica.org reports over 500,000 Mississippians face food insecurity, and of that number, over 150,000 are children.

That means 1 in 5 people and 1 in 4 children don’t know where their next meal will come from.

But across the Great Magnolia state, thousands of volunteers and organizations are looking to combat those numbers to help those impacted.

And one organization in particular is looking to highlight those who are helping in the fight against hunger.

The Extra Table Feeds non-profit is kicking off its inaugural Good on the Go Tour: The Extra Table FEEDS Awards.

Its goal is to recognize businesses, individuals, and communities looking to serve the hungry across the state.

Nominations are open now until Monday, June 15, and voting is open to the public.

All you have to do is visit extra trable dot org slash awards to nominate.

A selection committee will then review submissions and determine the honoree.

Winners will be a part of Extra Table’s road trip and video tour, sharing stories across the state on social media.

To put in your votes for those who are making a difference, or learn more about being a part of the selection committee, you can visit our website at extratable.org/awards.

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