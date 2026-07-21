Extreme Heat Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the majority of NE Mississippi and all of Western Alabama, while counties toward the west have been upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning.

TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to climb well into the nineties today, peaking around 98° this afternoon. Heat indices will average around 10° above the actual temperature for most of the day. There will be a small chance for pop-up showers in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will build into the area, trapping much of the heat. Lows will be around the mid-seventies, and it will continue to feel very humid outside. Additionally, there is a marginal risk for widely scattered storms along the Mississippi — Tennessee state line this afternoon and evening, with possible strong wind gusts and isolated hail.

WEDNESDAY: A weak cold front will move across the state tomorrow. While it won’t bring too much relief from those high summer temperatures, with highs remaining in the mid-nineties, it will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms for the back half of the week. Clouds will move out of the area in the afternoon hours, making for mostly clear conditions in the evening and overnight.