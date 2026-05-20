F-16 fighters intercept plane that entered restricted airspace over D.C.

CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that F-16 fighter planes intercepted a civilian plane that entered restricted airspace above Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, safely escorting it from the area, military officials said.

The aircraft entered the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area Special Flight Rules Area, or DC SFRA, around 11:15 a.m., North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a news release. F-16s were dispatched by the Continental U.S. NORAD Region, the agency said.

The F-16s “intercepted the aircraft and ensured it remained clear of restricted airspace without further incident,” NORAD said.

The restricted area is a circular zone of about 33 miles around the city, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Pilots flying within the area must have obtained specific clearance from FAA air traffic control, have a specific transponder and call sign, and be in direct contact with air traffic control.

Any plane flying within the area that does not meet those specifications will be escorted from the region, according to the FAA. NORAD said it uses “a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats,” including civilian aircraft that are not cleared to enter the zone.

Inside the DC SFRA is the Flight-Restricted Zone, a smaller region that includes Reagan National Airport. Only government aircraft and commercial planes coming in and out of the airport can operate in this area without a waiver, according to the FAA.

Interceptions of civilian planes in restricted airspace are not uncommon. In the past year, multiple planes were intercepted for entering temporarily restricted airspace near Mar-a-Lago while President Trump was at the Florida resort. Over a dozen similar incidents occurred at Mr. Trump’s Bedminster golf club in summer 2025. Temporary flight restriction zones are routinely issued by NORAD to protect the president when he is not in Washington, D.C.

In 2023, two F-16 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept an unresponsive Cessna aircraft as it trespassed into restricted airspace over D.C. CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported that the jets created a sonic boom that was heard by residents across the region.

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